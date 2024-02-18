Shane Rose stood down from competition for wearing mankini at showjumping event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shane Rose stood down from competition for wearing mankini at showjumping event

By Press Association
Australian Shane Rose hopes to compete at Paris 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)
Three-time Olympic medallist Shane Rose has been stood down from competition after wearing a mankini during a showjumping event.

The 50-year-old Australian, who hopes to represent his country at the Paris Games later this year, has apologised for any offence caused by his outfit choice at Wallaby Hill near Sydney last weekend.

Equestrian Australia is reviewing the matter after concerns were raised about Rose’s attire, but insisted he has not been suspended.

Riders were encouraged to wear fancy dress for the event.

Rose sported three outfits – a gorilla suit, a Duffman outfit from the Simpsons and the mankini, a skimpy swimwear item popularised by Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy character Borat.

“I took part in this fancy dress competition with the aim of providing light-hearted entertainment for those in attendance,” Rose wrote in a Facebook post, which was later deleted.

“If my costume/s offended anyone I am truly sorry as this was never my intention. I would like to apologise to anyone that I offended.”

Rose won team eventing silver at the 2008 and 2020 Olympics and bronze in 2016.

He said he hoped the incident would not affect his Olympic preparation, while expressing a desire for the situation to be resolved quickly.

“With a bit of luck this will all be a bit of a laugh in a few days and we can all move on,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I wore a costume which you could see at a theme park or a beach. Potentially no-one has done it on (a) horse, but there you go.

“I think I am a good person and I do a lot for the sport, and for people in different situations. I don’t feel like I have done anything particularly bad.

“In hindsight, I should have re-thought what I did but, at the time, I thought it was just a bit of fun.”

Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy character Borat popularised mankinis
Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy character Borat popularised mankinis (Ian West/PA)

Equestrian Australia chief executive Darren Gocher said a complaint was made about how Rose was dressed and that there were children at the event.

“Whether it is one (complaint) or 1,000, we have an obligation to review it,” he said.

“He hasn’t been sanctioned, he hasn’t been suspended. He has been stood down from competition while we review and we have committed to getting the review done this week.”

Many members of the equestrian community were not impressed with Rose being stood down, with some changing their Facebook profile pictures to Borat in a show of solidarity.