Football rumours: Gareth Southgate considers uncapped midfield trio for England

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)

The Sun reports that Gareth Southgate has his eye on three uncapped midfield players – Manchester United teen Kobbie Mainoo, Everton’s James Garner and Fulham’s Harrison Reed – as concern grows over the form of Kalvin Phillips.

Coach David Moyes’ future with West Ham looks fraught as the club is understood to be sounding out Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter to lead the Hammers, writes the Daily Mail.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United – Premier League – City Ground
West Ham United manager David Moyes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Bruce is keen to move abroad, with the ex-Newcastle boss looking to become the next manager for South Korea, writes the Daily Mirror.

Kylian Mbappe: The  Paris Saint-Germain star put pen to paper with Real Madrid weeks ago, reports the Daily Mail.

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Parc des Princes
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liel Abada: According to the Daily Record, Celtic will speak to the winger’s agent this week to sort out his future.

Yann M’Vila: West Bromwich Albion has signed the former France international, but only until the end of the season, says the BBC.