Dan Kemp scores equaliser for MK Dons against Wrexham

By Press Association
Dan Kemp equalised for the Dons (Richard sellers/PA)
Dan Kemp’s thumping finish earned MK Dons a 1-1 draw against fellow League Two promotion contenders Wrexham in a fiery contest that saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

A dramatic match at Stadium MK saw Dons captain Dean Lewington sent off for foul and abusive language and Red Dragons defender Will Boyle for two bookings, as the visitors moved one point clear of fourth-placed Crewe.

Wrexham were the first to settle and went ahead after 22 minutes when James McClean attacked Luke Young’s corner at the near post to head past Michael Kelly.

It took MK Dons just four minutes to equalise, however, when Jack Payne helped the ball through for Kemp, who finished emphatically.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo ensured the game remained level, first tipping away Alex Gilbey’s curling effort before producing a brilliant fingertip save to keep out Joe Tomlinson’s 30-yard piledriver.

Okonkwo appeared to fumble Tomlinson’s shot over the line just before the hour, with Lewington sent off for taking his protests too far before Boyle saw red for Wrexham with 13 minutes left.