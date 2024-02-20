Solihull Moors fight back from 2-0 down to draw at AFC Fylde By Press Association February 20 2024, 10:20pm February 20 2024, 10:20pm Share Solihull Moors fight back from 2-0 down to draw at AFC Fylde Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4900819/solihull-moors-fight-back-from-2-0-down-to-draw-at-afc-fylde/ Copy Link Solihull Moors came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AFC Fylde in the National League (Andrew Matthews/PA) Solihull Moors fought back from two goals down to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games with a 2-2 draw at AFC Fylde. The home side took the lead after just six minutes through Nick Haughton and doubled their lead before the midway point of the first half thanks to Danny Ormerod. However, Jack Stevens pulled one back before the interval and Joe Sbarra equalised with his first National League goal of the season in the 64th minute. Both sides had chances to claim all three points with Josh Kay coming closest for Fylde with a shot which hit the crossbar.