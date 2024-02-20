Carlos Corberan praises West Brom’s patience after victory at Plymouth

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan praised his Championship play-off chasing side for their patience as they claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Plymouth.

Cedric Kipre broke the deadlock in the 61st minute and goals followed from substitute Mikey Johnston – with a brilliant 76th minute solo effort – and Tom Fellows, who scored a stoppage-time clincher.

Corberan said: “We had to be patient because at half-time we were 0-0. At half-time I wanted them to keep doing the things we did well and tried correcting the things we did not do well.

“I think in the second half we created a lot of chances. We were positive and created a lot of chances and it’s always positive to get goals.

“I said before the game, coming here and winning the game was going to be hard because only Leeds have won here since October. I think before Leeds won here at the weekend, Plymouth had not lost for nine league games here.”

The result saw the Baggies strengthened their hold on fifth place as they bounced back from defeat at promotion contenders Southampton on Friday.

Corberan was pleased with his side’s efforts but warned that Coventry and Norwich, who both sit just four points behind in seventh and eighth respectively, were hot on their heels.

He added: “When you don’t have a specific number nine, it’s important to score goals from different areas of the pitch.

“The important thing is to create chances – clearcut chances – and we did that.

“I think we have attacking players that can create chances and score goals from all over.

“Four points above seventh place tonight is nothing because we know how difficult staying in the play-off positions is going to be.

“From the play-off positions to 10th, we are one of the teams that are going to compete. The team that finds consistency will get a play-off place. You need a strong mentality to win every game.”

Plymouth head coach Ian Foster would not criticise his side after the defeat due to the busy fixture schedule.

He said: “We are disappointed because we have lost a game but I can’t be critical of the players.

“I know that sounds strange after a 3-0 home defeat but it’s our third game in six days.

“We have to give credit to the opposition. They are an excellent side and they showed that tonight.

“We dug in and kept them at bay for as long as we could. We have to take our medicine. They are one of the best sides in the Championship.

“We didn’t have our normal energy. We were guilty of tired passes. We found it really difficult in the second half.

“We have to stick together now, rest and plan accordingly for a massive game on Saturday (at Middlesbrough).

“We asked them for more, but they couldn’t give us more. They had empty tanks.

“We have to dust ourselves down now and go again.

“No one wants to pay money and see us be dismantled the way we were.

“There’s no excuses. We knew the run of games we were coming into and we plan our best for them because we have to respect the opposition.”