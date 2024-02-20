Southend move out of relegation zone with vital win over Maidenhead By Press Association February 20 2024, 11:06pm February 20 2024, 11:06pm Share Southend move out of relegation zone with vital win over Maidenhead Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4900846/southend-move-out-of-relegation-zone-with-vital-win-over-maidenhead/ Copy Link Southend won for the first time in four league games away at Maidenhead (Peter Byrne/PA) Southend are outside the National League relegation zone on goal difference after Danny Waldron’s second-half winner sent them to a 2-1 victory away at Maidenhead. With 11 sides separated by only four points, the visitors earned a crucial win that left their opponents with just a single-point cushion on safety. Defender Kevin Lokko’s goal just before half-time had drawn Maidenhead level as they tried in vain to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat. Earlier, Southend’s Adam Crowther had given his side the lead en route to claiming a first league win since January 13.