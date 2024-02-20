Mike Williamson taken aback after MK Dons denied ‘clear goal’ against Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Williamson taken aback after MK Dons denied ‘clear goal’ against Wrexham

By Press Association
Mike Williamson’s side are in the play-off places (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mike Williamson’s side are in the play-off places (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons were denied a “clear goal” in their 1-1 draw against fellow League Two promotion contenders Wrexham, according to head coach Mike Williamson.

The most controversial moment of a fiery contest came after an hour when Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo appeared to fumble Joe Tomlinson’s shot over the line, with Dons captain Dean Lewington being sent off for his protests.

Williamson said: “I don’t know where to start with that, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.

“The fact that he was so close to the post indicated to everybody in the stadium that it’s a clear goal.

“The reaction of their team was to turn around, they all thought it was (a goal) and I think everybody did apart from the officials.

“I’m taken aback, and I’m really gutted for the boys because they did exactly what we asked them to do, they carried out everything very well and they deserved that.”

On Lewington’s red card, he added: “He had the same reaction as all of us, I think.

“I was so taken aback I probably could have said many things to the officials, which you’ve got to bite your tongue about, but we’ve got to dust ourselves off, pick the bones out and take a lot of positives.”

Wrexham, who are now one point clear of fourth-placed Crewe, went ahead after 22 minutes when Luke Young’s corner was headed in at the near post by James McClean.

It took just four minutes for MK Dons to equalise when Jack Payne played the ball through for Dan Kemp, who finished emphatically past Okonkwo.

The Arsenal loanee had pulled off a stunning save from Tomlinson’s 30-yard piledriver before the incident that led to Lewington’s red, while Will Boyle’s second yellow ensured both sides finished with 10 men.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said on the ‘ghost goal’: “I can’t see from where I was and it was not conclusive whether it’s crossed the line, or not.

“If the referee or the linesman is not sure, then they can’t give it. It was some game of football. I thought it was two good sides again.

“I was pleased with the early exchanges. We knew how they play, putting the ball at risk in their own third.

“Our pressing game was good, we got the goal, we looked really confident that we could go and score again but their goal, like goals do, gave them a lift, then Arthur’s had to make some good saves.

“In the second half we played really well. Then 11 v 10, we looked like we were going to score.

“Boyley’s sending-off has evened the game up numerically, which is a shame. It could have then gone either way.”