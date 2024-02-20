Wimbledon struggling without ‘talisman’ Ali Al-Hamadi, admits Johnnie Jackson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon struggling without ‘talisman’ Ali Al-Hamadi, admits Johnnie Jackson

By Press Association
AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson saw his side beaten by Crawley (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Johnnie Jackson admits AFC Wimbledon are struggling to adapt to life without “talisman” Ali Al-Hamadi as they slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Crawley.

Striker Al-Hamadi joined Ipswich last month and the Dons missed his killer instinct as they dominated for long periods against Crawley but passed up several chances.

The likes of Josh Davison and deadline-day signing Josh Kelly both had opportunities, with the former seeing what looked a simple tap-in kept out by a superb save from Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai.

The hosts’ wastefulness was punished with 12 minutes to go as Danilo Orsi finished following a long throw, his 15th league goal of the season.

“Ali’s not here, I can’t keep talking about Ali,” said Jackson, whose side missed the chance to move into the top seven.

“For me, he was the best player in the league and we’ve lost him, so that doesn’t help. When you lose your talisman, it makes things more difficult.

“The group brought in a good player who’s doing really well for the team, just hasn’t scored yet, so people are obviously going to highlight that.”

Filling the void left by Al-Hamadi was always going to be a tough task, but Jackson knows he has another problems too.

The Dons suffered yet another defensive injury against Crawley, with Crystal Palace loanee Kofi Balmer forced off with a hamstring issue.

Jackson added: “Obviously, there’s a number of things that aren’t going great for us at the minute with the injuries, losing our two centre-halves, another one tonight.

“Our captain’s been out for a long time, so it’s not been easy in that regard.

“But we need to be better, everyone needs to be better, all of us, if we’re going to get where we want to get to.”

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey saw his side move two points off the play-off places, although there are nine teams within just three points of Harrogate in seventh.

Lindsey said: “We’ve just got to make sure that we focus on ourselves.

“We feel that last play-off spot, no one’s really taken charge of it. Everyone’s messing around with it and we’re going to really focus and try and take it.

“We know there’s a long way to go, but we’re going to really focus on that.”