Alexis Mac Allister hopes to land another exhibit for his proposed ‘museum’

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister looks at his World Cup winner’s medal every day and hopes to be able to add one from the Carabao Cup to his collection.

The Argentina international intends to build a trophy room at his home and while his victory alongside Lionel Messi in Qatar will take pride of place his first silverware for the club he joined in the summer would still mean a lot to him.

“It will be my first final with Liverpool and first opportunity to win something so it is going to be something very special for me and the team,” he said.

“I look at it (his World Cup winner’s medal) every single day. That is what it means to me and to the country as well.

“It is the biggest game ever for a football player so it is something that I am really proud of and hopefully next week the Carabao Cup medal can be something I will look at as well.

“My plan is to one day create a little museum at home. I have a replica of the World Cup, the medal and some more trophies – all in a safe place for now – and my plan is to be able to have a place for them where I can always see them.

“When I signed for this club I said I wanted to win trophies, that is what every player wants and that is what I want.

“The World Cup helped me to realise that I really want to win more trophies so it is a big opportunity.”

Mac Allister will come up against former Brighton team-mate Moises Caicedo at Wembley.

The Ecuador international was long-destined for Chelsea but haggling over his transfer fee allowed Liverpool the opportunity to hijack the deal and although their £111million bid was accepted the player held out for a move to Stamford Bridge, which he eventually got for a British record fee of £115m.

As a result Caicedo was booed during last month’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield and while there is no such animosity between the ex-team-mates Mac Allister joked Caicedo’s decision to reject Liverpool was annoying.

Mac Allister will face former Brighton team-mate Moises Caicedo as their pair both battle for a first trophy with their new clubs (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“I spoke a little with him. Maybe he hurt me a little bit with what happened in the summer – but is completely fine,” he added.

“It is a personal decision. He is an amazing player and a really good guy and I wish him well.”