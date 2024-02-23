Darrell Clarke delighted to see Cheltenham dig deep for point at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darrell Clarke delighted to see Cheltenham dig deep for point at Wigan

By Press Association
Darrell Clarke (PA)
Darrell Clarke (PA)

Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke was delighted with his side’s point at Wigan despite being far from their best.

Town had taken the lead inside nine minutes through Matty Taylor, but were pegged back seven minutes after the restart when on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers fired home via a huge deflection.

“It was a tough night for us,” said Clarke, whose side had to dig deep as Wigan dominated both the possession and the territory, without really looking likely to force home a winner.

“We spent a lot of time without the ball, and we weren’t at our standards with the ball.

“But I’m delighted with the point, because if you can’t perform as well as you can, don’t lose the game and we did that.

“We defended superbly, and I feel a bit unfortunate with the goal we did concede, because it is a foul in the lead-up.

“But on the balance it was a tough night and we’ll take our point.

“Matty has taken his goal well, which is pleasing, but it wasn’t an easy watch, if I’m honest with you.

“They had a lot of the ball and the territory, without really causing us too many problems.

“But we didn’t look after the ball enough on the transition to get more of a foothold in the game.

“The effort, commitment, desire was there for all to see, and probably five or six months ago we’d have lost that game comfortably.”

For Wigan boss Shaun Maloney, it was a case of two points dropped – although at least it stopped the rot after two home defeats on the spin.

“I was probably a little bit disappointed we didn’t win it really,” acknowledged Maloney, who made a triple substitution at the break, such was his unease at that time.

“I think to have that amount of possession, and to be camped in their half for the whole of the second half, I am a bit disappointed we didn’t win it.

“But we have to respect the opposition, and when you concede to a set-play that early on, you immediately know it’s going to be a very difficult night in store.

“I didn’t like the first half very much…we had a lot of the ball but we didn’t have any real threat.

“The second half felt completely different and, to be fair to the players, I could feel the tension, and they kept trying to break down a very resolute Cheltenham team.

“I liked the second half, but in the first half I need a lot more.

“We made the three changes at half-time, and I just needed a different profile on the pitch.

“I knew if we did certain things, we’d have a lot of the ball, but we just needed more threat.

“Sometimes when a team is sitting very deep, you need players who are very good at one-v-ones.

“I knew if we had that, we’d create crossing opportunities, and the three boys who came on, I was really happy with.”