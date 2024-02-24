Shrewsbury come out on top in five-goal first-half thriller at Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shrewsbury come out on top in five-goal first-half thriller at Reading

By Press Association
Tom Bloxham was the match-winner for Shrewsbury at Reading (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tom Bloxham was the match-winner for Shrewsbury at Reading (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Reading slipped to a 3-2 defeat against fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Shrewsbury in an entertaining encounter at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Three goals in the opening nine minutes provided an electric start to the contest, with Shrews going 2-0 ahead through Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss.

Reading swiftly replied when striker Sam Smith slotted home his eighth goal of the season and they made it 2-2 through Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

But Tom Bloxham regained the lead for Town just before the break, which they successfully defended throughout a largely uneventful second half.

Town made a lightning start, with Shipley superbly volleying in from a clearly pre-planned Bayliss corner move in the third minute.

Two minutes later, Bayliss cut into the area and beat home goalkeeper David Button at his near post with a crisp shot.

But Reading responded in the ninth minute, with Smith coolly clipping in past Marko Marosi from a precise Harvey Knibbs pass.

Ehibhatiomhan levelled in the 36th minute when his deflected effort looped in over Marosi for his ninth goal of the campaign, but Bloxham struck in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time with an angled 20-yard drive.

Reading dominated most of the second period but, apart from Marosi’s superb save to deny Femi Azeez from close range, Shrewsbury held on reasonably comfortably for a vital victory.