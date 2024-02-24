Stevenage continue League One play-off push with victory over 10-man Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevenage continue League One play-off push with victory over 10-man Wycombe

By Press Association
Carl Piergianni scored the only goal of the game in Stevenage’s win over Wycombe (Mike Egerton/PA)
Carl Piergianni scored the only goal of the game in Stevenage’s win over Wycombe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Captain Carl Piergianni struck the winner as Stevenage reignited their play-off push in Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Wycombe.

The Boro’s first win in five games moved them within one point of sixth-placed Oxford with two games in hand, with the result helped along by a red card for Chairboys goalkeeper Max Stryjek early in the second half.

Richard Kone had a great chance to give Wycombe the lead after 10 minutes when he miscued his attempt off Matt Butcher’s chipped ball in against the top of the crossbar.

Stevenage then went ahead from their first big chance in the 23rd minute when Dan Sweeney laid the ball off for fellow centre-back Piergianni to steer into the bottom corner.

Jake Forster-Caskey almost doubled the home side’s lead five minutes before half-time when his strike was excellently saved by Stryjek.

Stryjek was then sent off three minutes into the second half after bringing down Jordan Roberts just outside his area.

His replacement Franco Ravizzoli fumbled Piergianni’s header against the post as one goal proved enough for the hosts.