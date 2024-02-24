Matty Kennedy hurts his former club as Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matty Kennedy hurts his former club as Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen again

By Press Association
Matty Kennedy netted for the Ayrshire side (Steve Welsh/PA)
Matty Kennedy netted for the Ayrshire side (Steve Welsh/PA)

Matty Kennedy scored against his former club as Kilmarnock comfortably beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Rugby Park.

Kennedy rounded off the scoring after Corrie Ndaba’s header put Killie in front just before the interval.

Killie’s third win over Aberdeen this season put them 10 points clear of seventh-placed Hibernian and left the Dons five points adrift of Dundee in the race for a cinch Premiership top-six place.

Aberdeen have now gone eight league games without a win and their travelling fans reacted angrily after the final whistle.

The game pitted Dons boss Neil Warnock against former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes in a reunion of the ‘Battle of Bramall Lane’ 22 years ago, when the then West Brom captain was headbutted by one of Warnock’s Sheffield United players.

This meeting was more like a no-contest although Warnock received one of the two yellow cards dished out by referee Graham Grainger.

Warnock had called for his side to stand up to the physical challenge after watching footage of the Dons being “bullied” in a 2-0 defeat at Rugby Park in October.

There were early signs that it might be a similar afternoon as Aberdeen struggled to deal with balls into the box in the first quarter.

Vassell saw a shot deflected on the post after Marley Watkins’ headed on, Jamie McGrath cleared Stuart Findlay’s header off the line, then Kelle Roos clawed away Watkins’ effort after the Dons central defence failed to cope with a bouncing ball.

Aberdeen had some attacking moments of their own and Will Dennis held a deflected strike from Dante Polvara.

Some lengthy treatment to Aberdeen defenders disrupted the flow of the game but Killie took advantage to net from a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Danny Armstrong whipped in an outswinging cross after Kennedy teed up his fellow winger, and Ndaba brushed off the attention of Bojan Miovski to head home from close range.

Warnock was booked in the aftermath of the goal, presumably for something said to the fourth official. Whatever he said to his players at half-time had little impact as Killie came out looking for a second.

Kennedy saw a free-kick saved and Aberdeen were soon exposed after Connor Barron’s free-kick from inside the Killie half failed to reach the penalty box.

The hosts broke through Armstrong and Roos came out to block from Liam Polworth before Vassell steered the rebound well off target with men in support.

The second goal was coming and it arrived in the 58th minute following a throw into the box. Vassell held off his marker, played a one-two with Watkins and set up Kennedy to wrong-foot Roos.

The home side could have added further to their lead with Kennedy at the heart of most of their chances.

Watkins glanced a header just wide, substitute David Watson got on the end of Kennedy’s cross but could not get enough power in his shot as he stretched, and the winger saw a curling effort held by Roos.

Aberdeen never looked like sparking a comeback and Polvara’s first-half effort proved to be their only shot on target.