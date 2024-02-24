Leaders Chesterfield held by Rochdale

Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield saw Rochdale fight back to earn a 2-2 draw at at the SMH Group Stadium.

Chesterfield – beaten at second-placed Bromley last weekend – took the lead three minutes into the second half through a deflected header by Tom Naylor and a scrappy second from Will Grigg just after the hour looked to have settled matters.

Dale, though, produced a fine late fightback when D’Mani Mellor, on loan from Wycombe, pulled a goal back with 20 minutes left.

Grigg saw a goal ruled out for offside before Devante Rodney’s shot on the turn went into the top corner to secure Dale a point and end their four-match losing streak.