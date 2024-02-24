QPR move out of bottom three after fighting back to beat Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
QPR move out of bottom three after fighting back to beat Rotherham

By Press Association
Chris Willock celebrates his winning goal (Yui Mok/PA).
Chris Willock celebrates his winning goal (Yui Mok/PA).

Chris Willock scored the winner as QPR came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Rotherham 2-1 and climb out of the Championship relegation zone.

Tom Eaves’ early goal gave the division’s bottom side hope of a first away win since November 2022.

But the hosts turned it around in the second half, with Paul Smyth equalising before Willock’s 75th-minute strike secured three priceless points.

This match seemed like the perfect opportunity for inconsistent but improving Rangers to climb out of the bottom three, where they had been languishing since September.

However, they started poorly, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic saving from Sam Clucas and Femi Seriki also going close for the visitors when he sent an effort wide, before Eaves netted in the seventh minute.

After Ilias Chair’s diagonal ball was cut out and Sam Nombe’s flick left the QPR defence flat-footed, Eaves got away from Jake Clarke-Salter and looped his finish over Begovic.

Rotherham continued to have the upper hand, with Peter Kioso’s shot bringing another save from Begovic before visiting keeper Viktor Johansson was finally called into action.

Johansson kept out Michael Frey’s header from Jack Colback’s cross, and Steve Cook’s header from a ball in by Chair, who also had an effort saved by the Swede.

Johansson produced another save shortly before half-time, again from a Cook header following a Chair cross.

And half-time substitute Smyth hauled Rangers level after 61 minutes, collecting Willock’s pass and firing across Johansson and into the far corner of the net.

Chair had another shot saved and later crossed for Jimmy Dunne to head wide before setting up the winner.

Willock collected Chair’s pass and thumped an unstoppable shot beyond Johansson from near the edge of the penalty area.

The victory moved Rangers above Stoke, whose 2-1 defeat at Cardiff saw them slide into the relegation zone.

It also continued a steady improvement since the appointment of boss Marti Cifuentes in October.

The west London side have now lost just one of their past seven matches but face a daunting trip to face leaders Leicester next Saturday.