Maidenhead back to winning ways against Altrincham

Maidenhead’s four-match losing streak came to an end as Alan Devonshire’s men came from behind to win 3-1 against Altrincham at Moss Lane.

After the home side led through Lewis Banks’ 12th-minute strike, the Magpies equalised on the half-hour mark courtesy of Kevin Lokko.

Reece Smith then put them ahead just before the interval and Remy Clerima added a third three minutes into the second half.

Maidenhead move up two places to 15th in the National League table, going four points clear of the relegation zone, while Phil Parkinson’s Altrincham – having suffered a third loss on the bounce – slip one spot to ninth.