Ebbsfleet edge away from relegation zone with comeback win at 10-man Dorking

Ebbsfleet edged away from the National League relegation zone as they came from behind to beat 10-man Dorking 4-1.

Things had started well for the hosts when Charlie Carter put them in front after 23 minutes when he was left with an easy finish when the ball fell to him in the box from a free-kick.

But the lead lasted only six minutes before Rakish Bingham beat Harrison Male with a shot that went in off the post and Luke O’Neill’s free-kick turned the game around, four minutes before half-time.

Dorking’s task got harder when Tony Craig was shown a second yellow card for a high boot just after the hour and soon after, Bingham turned in Ben Chapman’s cross to make sure for the visitors before Dominic Samuel capped it off late on.