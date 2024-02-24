Callum Stead double fires Barnet into second place with win over lowly York

Callum Stead struck in each half as Barnet beat York 2-0 at The Hive to move into second place in the National League.

The Bees went ahead in the 27th minute when Stead sent a drive past goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy and into the bottom corner.

Stead then beat Sykes-Kenworthy again in a one-on-one just past the hour mark to double the hosts’ advantage.

What was only a second victory in six saw Dean Brennan’s Barnet go above Bromley on goal difference – the Raves lost 2-0 at Eastleigh – while Neal Ardley’s York, winless in four, drop to 20th, a point above the relegation zone.