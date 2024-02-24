Jon Brady pleased with a professional performance from Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jon Brady pleased with a professional performance from Northampton

By Press Association
Jon Brady praised a professional display from his side (Nigel French/PA)
Jon Brady praised a professional display from his side (Nigel French/PA)

Jon Brady was delighted with a professional away display from his Northampton side at Burton.

Marc Leonard and Mitch Pinnock both scored from distance to secure a 2-0 victory.

“It was a really professional performance. The first five to 10 minutes were quite tough,” Brady said.

“We couldn’t get out and, with (Tom) Hamer’s long throws it was quite difficult and we knew we had to weather those storms and win a lot of first and second contacts, which has probably been our Achilles heel of late.”

Brady was happy with how Cobblers dug in early on and on a tricky surface began to grow in the game.

“Testament to the players, they stood up to that today,” he added. “It was hard going at the start but we started growing into the game and I felt we built really well out from the back especially, with no disrespect to Burton, on a pitch like this.”

Leonard’s opener took a decisive deflection off defender Toto Nsiala and Brady acknowledged it was a turning point.

“Marc Leonard got his goal and that was important for us and I felt that took the wind out of their sails and then we could control the game a little bit,” Brady said.

The second goal was an even better strike as Pinnock latched onto Mark Helm’s poor pass to double Northampton’s advantage.

Brady added: “I haven’t seen him hit a truer strike since Leyton Orient two years ago.”

Burton boss Martin Paterson calmly dissected a home defeat following back-to-back away wins.

“I think Northampton are a team who have gone about their season really well,” Paterson said.

“If you look at the start of the game, the first 15 minutes or so and in terms of territory and putting them under pressure, it seemed like just a matter of time before we scored.”

Albion’s best early chance saw Mason Bennett head narrowly wide but, as Paterson acknowledged, failure to capitalise saw the game swing towards the visitors.

“It’s football,” he continued. “With that sort of momentum you have to score goals or else you leave yourself open to the first goal. There’s an element of lady luck because he’s hit it and it takes a deflection, our keeper is at the near post and it goes in the opposite.”

The Brewers briefly threatened an equaliser but the second goal ultimately killed off their chances.

“You have to regroup, but then you have a side like Northampton who are really organised and who are one-nil up away from home. It becomes hard to break them down,” Paterson added.

“The second goal we are architects of our own downfall and we pass the ball to their forward in the middle of the goal and it’s a great finish.”