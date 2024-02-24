Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor heaps praise on matchwinner Scott Sinclair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor heaps praise on matchwinner Scott Sinclair

By Press Association
Matt Taylor singled out Scott Sinclair for special praise (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor saluted matchwinner Scott Sinclair after he clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sky Bet League One’s basement side Carlisle.

The 34-year-old former Celtic forward struck a stunning second-half goal that capped an impressive comeback after the Cumbrians took a shock lead through Josh Vela’s volley after 16 minutes.

Veteran striker Chris Martin equalised from close range before the break following brilliant approach play by Jevani Brown before Sinclair had the final say after 51 minutes, cutting in before unleashing a shot that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Taylor, who watched the game from the stand due to a touchline suspension, said: “I didn’t like being away from the touchline at all, apart from Scott’s goal because I was sat directly behind it as the ball flew in.

“It was the one blessing of being up in the stands that I got such a great view of a great goal and a real moment of quality.

“He’s so difficult to play against because he’s right-footed on the left, but it was one hell of a finish and I’m really pleased for Scotty.”

Sinclair’s long-term future is in doubt with his current deal due to expire at the end of this season, but he has certainly given Taylor plenty to think about.

“In terms of his intent, every single day Scott is a truly model professional which is why he’s had such a good career,” Taylor said.

“And he’s doing it out of his love for football and the club itself. He’s been out of the fold a bit this season in terms of personnel and formations.

“But he’s kept himself where he needs to be in terms of fitness and in training his impact has been absolutely excellent for a senior player.

“Now I wouldn’t say he’s come back to life, but he’s taken his chance and he’s contributed.

“Also, in terms of the fragile nature of the squad you need seniority there and ones like Scott who trust the game more and won’t get affected by being 1-0 down.

“I’m delighted for him and now we’ve got to look after him because he was stretching his calves towards the end, but the pitch is so heavy it would test anyone.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson took consolation from seeing his players raise their game following a crushing 4-0 defeat at home to Cambridge in midweek.

“It was a vast improvement on last week but sadly we’ve come away with nothing again,” Simpson said.

“I think we’ve been done by a real bit of quality for the equaliser and the second goal is disappointing because it’s not really come from anything.

“We have allowed him (Sinclair) to come inside and get a shot on target when we’ve got to send him down the line which is simple defending.”

Simpson added: “We’ve had goalscoring opportunities in the scramble in the six-yard box after a corner at 1-1 and you have to stick that in the back of the net.

“We’ve had two or three bites at the cherry and not been able to score.

“I’m disappointed that we’ve lost the game but the way the players went about their work today was much better than our last outing.

“And there were some good passages of play where we got into some good areas but we just weren’t able to apply the finish for ourselves.”