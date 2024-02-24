Andy Garner says free-scoring Stags could have had eight goals against Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Garner says free-scoring Stags could have had eight goals against Salford

By Press Association
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough (right) and first team coach Andy Garner instructs their players during the Sky Bet League Two match at Abbey Stadium, Cambridge.
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough (right) and first team coach Andy Garner instructs their players during the Sky Bet League Two match at Abbey Stadium, Cambridge.

Free-scoring Mansfield demolished 10-man Salford 5-1 to go top of Sky Bet League Two and first team coach Andy Garner believes they should have netted even more.

Stags have now scored 19 goals in four games and Garner said: “We should have scored a few more today, to be honest. That’s not being over the top.

“It was an absolutely fantastic win and we’re just disappointed to concede one.

“We’ve won 5-1 but with the chances we had we should have had eight in all honesty, no disrespect to the opposition.

“But we did score five fantastic goals so we are delighted. There was no sitting back, even at 4-1. We want to score goals.

“We won’t get carried away going top, that’s for sure. This club will never do that. This management and our staff won’t allow that to happen – and the players won’t either.

“We have 13 games left so there is still a long way to go. But we are enjoying it at the moment.

Will Swan headed Mansfield in front in the 18th minute from Aaron Lewis’ cross.

Salford, unbeaten in eight games going into this match, levelled through a superb solo goal by Junior Luamba in the 42nd minute, only to see Baily Cargill restore the Stags’ advantage in first half added-time as he diverted a Davis Keillor-Dunn corner in off a defender at the far post.

In the 57th minute Stephen Quinn set up a tap-in for Keillor-Dunn on a breakaway and City hopes nosedived further when Theo Vassell was sent off as last man for bringing down Lucas Akins in the 73rd minute.

Akins made it 4-1 as he raced clear with nine minutes remaining, before Hiram Boateng poked home the fifth deep into stoppage time.

Salford boss Karl Robinson was left fuming over the red card and a string of decisions by the officials.

“It was shambolic at times and that’s not the team, that’s the officiating again,” he said.

“Referees don’t come to me and speak about things being fair. I don’t think some of the actions today were fair for my team.

“I had a go at them once and was booked – he just couldn’t wait.

“Matt Smith’s shirt is ripped. He was dragged about left, right and centre but the referee didn’t give a thing.

“We even had Theo Vassell’s shirt actually over his head and the referee gave it to them.

“For the sending-off the lad has stood in front of Theo and you will see there is no contact.”

He added: “We were good first half and went toe to toe with a side that is now top of the league.

“We got beaten 5-1 in the end, but that’s football. Sometimes it falls for you and sometimes against you, that’s the way we play.

“But I am baffled by some of the things that have gone on on that pitch today.”