It just cannot happen – Ruben Selles fumes about Reading’s slow start in defeat

By Press Association
Ruben Selles fumed about Reading’s poor early start (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ruben Selles fumed about Reading’s poor early start (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading manager Ruben Selles admitted that there can be no repeat of the dismal early spell that saw his side trail 2-0 in their eventual 3-2 Sky Bet League One defeat against Shrewsbury.

All the goals came in a frantic first half, with Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss giving Shrewsbury a commanding lead after only five minutes.

Sam Smith reduced the deficit four minutes later, with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan making it 2-2, but Tom Bloxham regained Shrewsbury’s lead deep into first-half stoppage time.

“Those first few minutes, it just cannot happen,” Selles said. “We need to analyse why we started so slowly.

“And we must make sure that we do not repeat the same mistake in the future.

“It’s so frustrating. It was a very uncharacteristic way for us to start the game. We have not seen that from the team in a long time.

“In those minutes, we conceded two goals and we were nowhere near in what should have been our actions against them.

“It was all about the way in which we managed those moments.

“But after that, we showed the team that we are. We scored two goals. We were there, we were trying to build it all up.

“But then we go and concede another goal straight before half-time.

“In the second half, we created good situations. We should have put the ball in the net, but we didn’t. So, at the end, it was all very disappointing.”

Shrewsbury are now five points clear of the relegation zone after new head coach Paul Hurst’s second win in six matches since taking charge for a second time.

“We had to kind of win it in a different way,” Hurst said. “We changed tactics during the game.

“We got off to a flyer, got pegged back, but then showed really good character not to fold at that point.

“It’s a big stadium with a biggish crowd and to go in 3-2 up at half-time was not only very pleasing, but also a nice boost for our players.

“When I walked in [to the dressing-room], they were having a little bit of a moan at each other.

“I just said to them, ‘remember, we’re winning. And would we have taken being a goal ahead at half-time prior to the game?’ The answer was ‘yes’.

“So there’s an element of frustration in some aspects of the performance and getting pegged back. But, at the same time, you’re in front.

“We made some tactical tweaks in the second half. We gave up more possession because I felt that, when we went chasing earlier, perhaps that’s when we looked most vulnerable.

“I like to try to press, but I think that, fitness wise, that would have been too much to ask of the players.”