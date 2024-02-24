Barcelona up to second in LaLiga and Bayern Munich get back to winning ways

Barcelona moved up to second in LaLiga as they cruised past Getafe with a convincing 4-0 win at the Nou Camp.

Raphinha opened the scoring before Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez got in on the act in the second half.

Mallorca held Alaves to a 1-1 draw after Matija Nastasic’s close-range strike in the 88th minute drew the visitors level.

Almeria frustrated Atletico Madrid with a 2-2 draw.

Luka Romero’s brace put the hosts in front following Angel Correa’s opener. Rodrigo De Paul snatched an equaliser but Diego Simeone’s side could not find a winner late on.

Harry Kane scored a brace to help Bayern Munich back to winning ways as they beat RB Leipzig 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

Kane opened the scoring in the 56th minute and after Benjamin Sesko equalised, the England captain fired home a half-volley in the first minute of stoppage time to snatch a dramatic victory.

The double takes Kane’s league tally to 27 for the season.

Borussia Monchengladbach eased past Bochum 5-2 at Borussia-Park.

Harry Kane scored twice for Bayern Munich (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Gerardo Seoane’s side did not look back after Nathan Ngoumou’s opener, with five different scorers making up their impressive tally.

Stuttgart were held to a 1-1 draw by Koln after Eric Martel’s 62nd-minute leveller, while Union Berlin drew 2-2 with Heidenheim and Werder Bremen held Darmstadt 1-1.

In Serie A, Daniel Maldini and Matteo Pessina earned Monza a 2-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Salernitana.

Simone Bastoni netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Empoli a 3-2 victory over Sassuolo.

The left-back scored a header from a set-piece in the closing stages to boost his side’s survival bid.

Genoa scored two first-half goals to secure a 2-0 win over 10-man Udinese.

Thomas Thiesson Kristensen was shown a red card for the visitors.

⚽⚽⚽📺Il vantaggio di Luperto, il pari dal dischetto di Pinamonti, il nuovo rigore di Niang, il colpo di testa di Ferrari, il gol partita al 94' di Bastoni; al Mapei Stadium Empoli batte Sassuolo 3-2. Rivedi gli highlights su #EmpoliFootballChannel 👉 https://t.co/BrqV1LS3xm pic.twitter.com/jelvtuBw1o — Empoli Football Club Official (@EmpoliFC) February 24, 2024

In Ligue 1, Mahdi Camara’s hat-trick helped Brest end a winless run of three games with a 3-0 win over Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau.

Camara struck twice in the first half before rounding off a terrific display from the penalty spot after an hour.

Jean-Charles Castelletto scored the only goal as Nantes were 1-0 winners at Lorient.