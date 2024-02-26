The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifts the trophy after guiding his side to Carabao Cup final victory at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool claimed the first major prize of the English football season as Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header sealed Carabao Cup final victory at Wembley.

In the Premier League, there was a first victory for Fulham at Manchester United since 2003 while north of the border, Rangers maintained their advantage over reigning champions Celtic.

Meanwhile, Ireland maintained their march towards another Six Nations Grand Slam as England’s hopes went up in smoke at Murrayfield, while Wigan claimed rugby league World Club Challenge victory in dramatic fashion.

England’s hopes of squaring an intriguing Test series in India were dealt a significant blow when a second innings collapse handed the hosts an opportunity to wrap up victory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (on the floor) is congratulated by his team mates after scoring the winning goal
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (on the floor) is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring the winning goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with the Carabao Cup
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher reacts during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher reacts during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
The scoreboard confirms a notable victory for Fulham at Old Trafford
The scoreboard confirms a notable victory for Fulham at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal in a 5-0 home victory over Hearts
Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal in a 5-0 home victory over Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ciaran Frawley scores Ireland’s third try in a 31-7 Six Nations victory over Wales
Ciaran Frawley scores Ireland’s third try in a 31-7 Six Nations victory over Wales (Niall Carson/PA)
Scotland celebrate Six Nations victory over England
Scotland celebrate Six Nations victory over England (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Penrith Panthers’ Nathan Cleary (left) scores his sides first try during the Betfred World Club Challenge match at the DW Stadium
Penrith Panthers’ Nathan Cleary (left) scores his side’s first try during the Betfred World Club Challenge match at the DW Stadium (Jess Hornby/PA)
Wigan Warriors’ Liam Farrell lifts the World Club Challenge trophy following a 16-12 victory over Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium
Wigan’s Liam Farrell lifts the World Club Challenge trophy following the 16-12 victory over Penrith (Jess Hornby/PA)
India’s Kuldeep Yadav, (centre) celebrates the wicket of England’s Tom Hartley day three of the fourth Test
India’s Kuldeep Yadav, (centre) celebrates the wicket of England’s Tom Hartley on day three of the fourth Test (Ajit Solanki/AP/PA)
England’s Shoaib Bashir, (centre) took five wickets in India's first innings in the fourth Test
England’s Shoaib Bashir, (centre) took five wickets in India’s first innings in the fourth Test (Ajit Solanki/AP/PA)
Jenny Holl wins the Women’s Points Race final during day three of the National Track Championships in Manchester
Jenny Holl wins the Women’s Points Race final during day three of the National Track Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Black Line’s Lora Fachie (left) and Storey Racing’s Corrine Hall on their way to winning the Women’s Individual Pursuit – Para B Final during day two of the National Track Championships in Manchester
Black Line’s Lora Fachie (left) and Storey Racing’s Corrine Hall on their way to winning the Women’s Individual Pursuit – Para B Final during day two of the National Track Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Golden Son ridden by Harry Cobden wins the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap Chase at Kempton Park
Golden Son ridden by Harry Cobden wins the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap Chase at Kempton Park (Steven Paston/PA)