Home Sport

Spotlight on the youngsters who helped carry Liverpool to Carabao Cup glory

By Press Association
Liverpool won the Carabao Cup with a side featuring several unheralded youngsters (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday with a side containing a number of inexperienced youngsters due to a host of injuries to senior players. Here, the PA news agency looks at the fresh faces who took the chance to shine at Wembley.

Conor Bradley (starter)

Conor Bradley (left) challenges for the ball
Bradley (left) has impressed in Alexander-Arnold’s absence (Adam Davy/PA)

A relatively familiar name among the group having been given an opportunity in the second half of the campaign in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Northern Irish right-back, 20, who spent last season on loan at Bolton, has shown promise for his attacking and defensive qualities.

Bobby Clark (substitute)

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley (left) is replaced by substitute Bobby Clark during the Carabao Cup final
Clark (right) replaced Bradley at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

Another to have been given a handful of opportunities in recent weeks, the 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder or forward. The son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, he joined the club from the Magpies in 2021 and signed a long-term contract last December.

James McConnell (substitute)

James McConnell
McConnell came to Liverpool from Sunderland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Also 19, the midfielder has featured a handful of times off the bench after making his debut against Toulouse in the Europa League in October. Joined Liverpool as an Under-15s player after catching the eye at Sunderland.

Jayden Danns (substitute)

Jayden Danns
Danns has won a cup in only his second senior appearance (Nick Potts/PA)

An 18-year-old forward who only made his first-team debut as an 89th-minute substitute in the 4-1 win over Luton last Wednesday. Has been with the club since the age of eight and is the son of the much-travelled former Colchester, Crystal Palace and Bolton midfielder Neil Danns.

Jarell Quansah (substitute)

Jarell Quansah
Quansah has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Warrington-born defender who has established himself in the first-team squad this season. The 21-year-old, who had a loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season, is a ball-playing centre-half who has come through the ranks at Liverpool after joining them at the age of five.