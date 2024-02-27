On this day in 2011: Obafemi Martins scores late winner in Carling Cup final

On this day in 2011, Obafemi Martins scored a late winner for Birmingham to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Carling Cup final.

Nikola Zigic headed the Blues in front in the 28th minute before Robin van Persie found the equaliser with a volley.

The game looked destined for extra time when a mix-up at the back from Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny proved costly.

Szczesny spilled Zigic’s header after Koscielny mis-kicked the ball and the loose ball rolled into the path of an unmarked Martins.

Happy Obafemi Martins Day! 💙 10 years to the day since that unbelievable afternoon at Wembley. 🏆👌 pic.twitter.com/ge3IKCjhwt — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 27, 2021

The substitute then tucked the ball home into an empty net to seal victory and he described his goal post-match as “the easiest of my career”.

“I think this is the easiest goal I’ve ever scored in my career – and it’s very important,” Martins said.

“I’m glad I scored today and I’m glad we won. I think it was my second touch. I’m very happy.”

Reflecting on the costly mix-up, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed both Szczesny and Koscielny were left “destroyed”.

Martins’ goal proved decisive as Birmingham lifted the trophy (Clive Gee/PA)

He said: “Both of them [Koscielny and Szczesny] are destroyed. We have to lift them up again and help them, that is what a team is about, that is part of the game.

“It was a lack of communication, determination a little bit as well. Like always, when the ball is in no-man’s land, someone has to take responsibility and go for it.

“What was amazing [was that] no-one was going for the ball from Birmingham.”