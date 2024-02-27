Southend boost survival chances with third straight win against Altrincham

Southend made it three straight wins with a 2-1 victory at home to Altrincham.

Chris Conn-Clarke’s 17th goal of the season got the visitors off to the perfect start, the forward slotting home from Alex Newby’s pass.

But Southend responded well and two quickfire goals had them in front at the break.

Harry Cardwell made it two in two games as he turned in Marcus Dackers’ knockdown after 40 minutes, with Wes Fonguck firing in a second in stoppage time.

Cardwell was inches away from a third early in the second half, but noteworthy chances were few after that as Altrincham slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat.