Harry McHugh nets Ayr winner in thrilling victory against Partick

Ayr came out on top in a seven-goal thriller (Dave Howarth/PA) Kurt Willoughby and Harry McHugh scored on their first starts for Ayr in a thrilling 4-3 win over Partick Thistle. Nick McAllister gave the Honest Men a 15th-minute lead, following up after Mark McKenzie's shot was blocked. Brian Graham, the Championship's leading scorer, levelled just past the half-hour mark but Oldham loanee Willoughby scored twice late in the first half to earn a 3-1 interval lead. Thistle roared back in the second half to level again through Tomi Adeloye and Harry Milne, the latter with a cross that found its way straight in. But McHugh joined Willoughby in scoring his first Ayr goal to settle a topsy-turvy win.