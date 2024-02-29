Liverpool announce £9m loss for 2022-23 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool announce £9m loss for 2022-23 season

By Press Association
Liverpool made a pre-tax loss of £9million last season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool made a pre-tax loss of £9million last season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool made a pre-tax loss of £9million last season as increased commercial income did not offset a drop in money made from media and matchday revenues.

The previous 12 months had produced a small profit of £7.5m.

Liverpool’s biggest income stream in 2022-23 was the £272million, up £25m, generated from off-field income but a last-16 Champions League exit a year after reaching the final meant television money dropped by £19m to £242m.

The Anfield scoreboard showing Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 5
Liverpool’s last-16 Champions League exit to Real Madrid contributed to a drop in media income last season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Matchday revenue also fell by £7m due to fewer games being played across last season after the previous campaign when the club played in every fixture – a total of 63 – they were eligible for, winning both domestic cups and reaching the Champions League final.

While overall revenue remained the same at £594m, increasing costs are cutting into the balance sheet with staff expenses having increased 79 per cent since 2018, up from £208m six years ago to £373m for the year ending May 2023.

The wage bill in this period alone rose £7m to £373m.

Administrative expenses for that same period have increased by 70 percent from £320m to £562m, while utility costs have doubled from two years ago while rising inflation has driven up other costs.

“Operating this great club in a financially sustainable manner and in accordance with football’s governing principles has been our priority since FSG (Fenway Sports Group) acquired LFC in 2010,” said managing director Andy Hughes.

“Despite the significant growing costs of football, the success of our commercial operations demonstrates the strength of our underlying financial position so we can continue to operate sustainably while competing at the highest levels of football.

  • Loss before tax £9m
  • Commercial revenue rose £25m to £272m
  • Media revenue fell by £19m to £242m
  • Matchday revenue dropped by £7m to £80m
  • Overall revenue static at £594m

“While these financial results are a moment in time on our journey, what remains constant is the growing global appeal of the club and, thanks to our amazing support, LFC continues to be the most globally followed club in the Premier League.”

Matchday revenue will increase after the new Anfield Road stand was fully opened earlier this month, taking Anfield’s attendance to 61,000.

“Matchday revenue is a hugely important part of our overall financial sustainability model,” added Hughes.

During the reporting period Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Calvin Ramsay and youth team goalkeeper Kornel Misciur for a combined initial fee of £105m but offloaded Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams.

There were also significant contract renewals for Mohamed Salah – who became the highest earner in the club’s history with a reported £300,000-a-week deal – Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.