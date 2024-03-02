Johnnie Jackson: AFC Wimbledon’s last-gasp win is up there with my best moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnnie Jackson: AFC Wimbledon’s last-gasp win is up there with my best moments

By Press Association
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson was delighted with his side’s last-gasp win (Steven Paston/PA)
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson was delighted with his side’s last-gasp win (Steven Paston/PA)

Johnnie Jackson hailed AFC Wimbledon’s sensational stoppage-time winner against bitter rivals MK Dons as one of his finest moments as a manager.

The match appeared to be heading towards a 0-0 draw after Jack Currie’s delightful looping header hit the woodwork and Stephen Wearne missed an open goal.

However, Ronan Curtis gave the home fans a moment to remember as he finished off a delightful move in the dying seconds to secure all three points.

The defeat is a major blow to MK Dons’ automatic promotion push, leaving them fifth, but Jackson believes the last-minute win can inspire his side as they push to make the play-offs.

“Honestly, it is the highest I have been as a manager and up there with my best moments in football,” he said.

“It is up there. I was a player for a long time and I had some really good moments, but it is up there with anything.

“You’ve got a personal pride when you are a player, but as a manager you can become a bit of a slave to the result.

“To see my team play the way they played and perform the way they did on an occasion like this and get the win makes it really special.

“We were disappointed with the result in January. You can lose a game of football but we realise the importance of it as a football club.

“We just got the away game wrong on a lot of levels, so we were keen to put that right.

“That is the beauty of football in a league season, we were all sat in that changing room after that game wishing that we could have it back.

“Well here was our chance to get it back and we took it.”

MK Dons manager Mike Williamson believes his side need to be humble in defeat.

“I am gutted for the boys and gutted for the fans,” he said.

“I’m not going to be critical of the players, our in-possession stuff was not as good as it could have been but they had to stand up to a lot of balls into the box so we had to defend with strength and depth.

“We needed to put our bodies on the line and we did that, but football can come down to moments.

“We missed a chance and they went up the other end and scored, that’s how brutal the game can be.

“I feel as though dusting ourselves down and removing the emotion, we’ve got to soak it all in.

“It’s hard to be humble in defeat but that’s what we are going to be, we accept it and the fact that we weren’t good enough to come here on the day and convincingly feel that we should have won the game.”