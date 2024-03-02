Cheltenham and Burton share points in uninspiring goalless stalemate

Relegation rivals Cheltenham and Burton played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Neither goalkeeper was seriously tested throughout and the result keeps Burton five points clear of their opponents and the League One drop zone, while the Robins are four points from safety.

Cheltenham enjoyed most of the possession during the first half, but they could not muster a shot on target.

Burton’s Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw an effort comfortably saved by Luke Southwood in the 13th minute, but defences were very much on top, with several important blocks in both boxes.

Cheltenham felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 28th minute when George Lloyd went down under a challenge from Steve Seddon, but referee Thomas Parsons waved away their appeals.

Tom Hamer made an excellent challenge on the line to deny home striker Matty Taylor in the 32nd minute before Seddon fired high over the bar before the break.

Ola-Adebomi also saw an effort fly over in the 58th minute before Cheltenham threatened late on when Josh Harrop’s cross was met by Taylor, but it was blocked in the box.

Tom Bradbury cleared off the line from Albion substitute Joe Hugill in stoppage time as both teams had to settle for a point.