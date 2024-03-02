Lowly Fleetwood return to winning ways in six-goal thriller against Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lowly Fleetwood return to winning ways in six-goal thriller against Wigan

By Press Association
Fleetwood picked up their first win in six matches (Richard Sellers/PA)
Fleetwood picked up their first win in six matches (Richard Sellers/PA)

Fleetwood gave their League One survival hopes a boost with a 4-2 victory against Wigan.

The relegation-battling Cod Army secured their first win in six matches for a vital three points at Highbury.

Neither side could take control in the early stages but Bosun Lawal fired in a thunderous volley to give Fleetwood the lead, before Stephen Humphry levelled the scores just three minutes later.

Thelo Aasgaard then fired the Latics into the lead in the 26th minute but Lawal notched his second goal of the game to ensure the match was even at the interval.

Fleetwood then took the game by the scruff of the neck after the break. Midfielder Gavin Kilkenny put the hosts in front with his first goal of the season, a deflected effort which bamboozled Wigan stopper Sam Tickle.

Striker Jayden Stockley hit the fourth after 61 minutes as he secured the points by heading home a Ryan Broom cross to the delight of the home supporters.