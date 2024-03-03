Axel Disasi admits Brentford draw was two points dropped for Chelsea

Axel Disasi admitted Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at west London rivals Brentford was two points dropped.

Defender Disasi’s late header secured a point for the Blues, who led through Nicolas Jackson’s first-half goal but then trailed to strikes from Mads Roerslev and Yoanne Wissa.

It was another unconvincing display from Chelsea and one that prompted the away fans to turn on head coach Mauricio Pochettino for the first time.

“To be honest we are left frustrated. I think in the first half we deserve to score maybe one goal more,” Disasi told the club website.

“Then after half time they pushed and we have to do better because we lost two points. I think we had the quality to win the game, so the feeling is a little bit sad.

“I’m happy to score and we didn’t lose because of this goal, that is good. But it would be a much better feeling if this goal was for the win. It was not the case but hopefully will be in the future.”

Axel Disasi celebrates the equaliser (John Walton/PA)

Wissa scored a spectacular overhead kick which the DR Congo international admitted was the best of his career – despite some stiff competition.

“This is the best one,” he said. “If I have to compare it, a goal against Oldham (in September 2021). But this is better because this is the Premier League against this kind of team.

“Especially in this time – it’s not an easy time for every fan and player – it means a lot to me, especially after coming back from AFCON.

Yoane Wissa scored a superb second for Brentford (John Walton/PA)

“In the second half we gave only one and a half chances away. The second half was much better.

“Everyone stepped up their level and the crowd was with us. This is how we want it, this is how Brentford play. It means a lot for the team. I’m very happy with that.

“It came from the players. This is what we wanted, some personality.”