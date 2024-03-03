On this day in 2014: Graeme Smith calls time on South Africa career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2014: Graeme Smith calls time on South Africa career

By Press Association
Graeme Smith celebrates a century (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Graeme Smith celebrates a century (Daniel Hambury/PA)

South Africa captain Graeme Smith announced his retirement from international cricket on this day in 2014.

The then 33-year-old opening batter called time on his international career after 347 matches for his country.

Smith told team-mates the news after the close of play on day three of their final Test match against Australia in Cape Town, a match that South Africa went on to lose by 245 runs.

Graeme Smith at the crease
Graeme Smith at the crease (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The shock decision came three months after Jacques Kallis also announced his retirement.

Smith made his first-class debut for his country at the age of 21 and went on to score 37 centuries, 27 in Tests and 10 in one-day-internationals.

A recurring ankle injury had disrupted Smith throughout his career and, after struggling with his form, he opened up about what had led to his decision to step away.

He said: “This has been the most difficult decision I have ever had to make in my life. It’s a decision that I have been considering since my ankle surgery in April last year.

“I have a young family to consider and I felt that retiring at Newlands would be the best way to end it because I have called this place home since I was 18 years old.

“I have always been someone who has left everything out there on the field for my team and for my country.

“I’m extremely honoured and proud to have had the privilege to lead so many wonderful players and to have been a part of building the Proteas culture to what it is today. It is a culture that every player can be, and is, immensely proud of.”

Smith had been due to keep playing for Surrey but opted not to complete his three-year deal in 2015 following knee surgery.