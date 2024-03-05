Calvin Miller fires League One leaders Falkirk to victory at Cove Rangers

Calvin Miller scored the only goal of the game as Falkirk earned a 1-0 win against Cove Rangers in cinch League One.

The winger finished from a tight angle to extend the Bairns’ unbeaten run in the league and they now sit 17 points clear at the top.

Stranraer returned to winning ways with a 5-0 victory against Dumbarton in League Two.

A poor start from the Sons saw Stranraer take the lead from Ryan Blair’s own goal and Matty Grant and Dylan Forrest struck in quick succession before Ben Armour gave them a 4-0 lead going into the break.

Deryn Lang added a fifth at the death for the Blues to go seventh in the table.

Declan Byrne’s late penalty salvaged a point for Bonnyrigg Rose as they drew 2-2 with the Spartans.

Marc McNulty scored his first goal for the Spartans to give them the lead and Keiran McGachie chipped the ball home to level, but the Spartans went back in front just four minutes into the second half when Blair Henderson slotted home from the penalty spot.

Although the Rose were reduced to 10 in the 85th minute when Neil Martyniuk was dismissed, Byrne converted from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of added time.