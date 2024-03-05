James Chester and Emile Acquah score as Barrow beat Gillingham

James Chester and Emile Acquah grabbed the goals as Barrow got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over play-off rivals Gillingham.

Pete Wild’s Bluebirds had lost three games in a row and not played in over a fortnight with games against Bradford and Crawley called off due to waterlogged pitches.

The hosts were wasteful with their chances in the first half at Holker Street.

Cole Stockton, Acquah, Kian Spence and Elliot Newby all had efforts and failed to test Glenn Morris in the visitors’ goal.

But the deadlock was broken five minutes before the break as former Wales international Chester volleyed home George Ray’s flick-on from Robbie Gotts’ delivery.

After the interval, Spence forced Morris into a low save after he was found by Dean Campbell.

Acquah and Stockton combined well as the latter blasted wide.

But Acquah ended his drought as he scored his first league goal in almost five months as he slipped past two defenders and unleashed a stunning 20-yard strike in the 55th minute.

Paul Farman made an easy save from Remeao Hutton late on before punching away the danger from a Shadrach Ogie header in stoppage time.