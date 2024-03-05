David Artell talks up Grimsby’s fighting spirit after away point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Artell talks up Grimsby’s fighting spirit after away point

By Press Association
David Artell’s side eased their relegation fears again (Barrington Coombs/PA)
David Artell’s side eased their relegation fears again (Barrington Coombs/PA)

David Artell believes Grimsby proved they are a tough team to beat in their 0-0 draw against play-off-chasing AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Artell’s side had the better of a closely-fought first half, with Donovan Wilson rattling Wimbledon’s crossbar.

Both sides struggled to carve out a clear-cut chance during a cagey second half, and Grimsby held on to secure back-to-back clean sheets in League Two.

The result moved the Mariners seven points clear of the relegation zone, while the Dons are now three points off the play-off places.

“We know we are hard to beat, it was a hard-fought point,” he said.

“In the second half Wimbledon asked questions of us but that is back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in, I don’t even know how long.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half, we hit the bar, we had a great penalty shout turned down, Harvey Rodgers has had a great chance from a free-kick and we looked the better team. It was a really good point in the end.

“I thought the referee missed a couple of big decisions if I am being honest but that is the way it goes when you are away from home, that is what can happen.

“We should have scored while we were on top, that’s the next stage, we made it hard for ourselves in certain respects in the last 15 minutes.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was happy with a point in the wake of Saturday’s memorable 1-0 win over MK Dons.

“I think it took a lot out of all of us, it was a monumental occasion and to have to go again three days later, that is difficult,” he added.

“To put the effort in that they did on the back of a huge effort on the weekend and get four points from two games in three days, it is not bad.

“I think on the balance of the game the result was about fair, it was close but it is another point on the board.

“We wanted to win and the plan was to get the three but you can also lose these games and our opponents are fighting for their lives so credit to them for making our lives difficult.

“I don’t think we were at our best and when you are not at your best it is important you don’t lose.

“It is going to be a real fight, you have seen today there are no easy games, the team that we beat here on Saturday has gone and won at the league leaders.

“This is League Two for you, they were never going to come here and roll over, they were always going to put up a fight.”