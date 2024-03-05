Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday part of ‘unbelievable race’ to avoid drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday part of ‘unbelievable race’ to avoid drop

By Press Association
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (PA)
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl will celebrate his side’s 1-0 home win against Plymouth by de-briefing with former boss Hansi Flick.

Former Germany boss Flick was at Hillsborough to see Djeidi Gassama score a second-half winner to give Rohl’s relegation battlers real momentum.

Rohl, who worked as Flick’s assistant at Bayern Munich as well as with the Germany national team, has guided the Owls to five wins in their last six Sky Bet Championship matches and to within sight of safety.

“Yesterday we had dinner together,” Rohl said. “It was nice to see him again after five months and we spoke just now and he will come in my room.

“It’s good to have him here. When you have been assistant coach to him it’s good to show him you can do it. It’s fantastic. He’s a good guy.

“You can speak about the football side and speak about the private side and this is helpful.”

Wednesday remain in the bottom three, but having been there since the second game of the season only goal difference now separates them from the two sides immediately above the drop zone – Huddersfield and QPR.

Rohl said: “In the last few weeks we’ve invested a lot of things to come to this point now. We come closer. We’ve closed the gap and it’s an unbelievable race at the bottom of the table, maybe eight or nine teams around us.”

Next up for Wednesday is the visit to Hillsborough of Yorkshire rivals Leeds on Friday and Rohl is relishing the prospect of giving Owls fans more to cheer.

Rohl added: “This is the outcome from the last few weeks and I hope we can recover for a big game on Friday. I hope we are sold out and everybody comes to push us forward.

“We have to really enjoy it. It is my wish on Friday we have a great atmosphere and this power from the stands to the pitch and from the pitch to the stands. It could be massive on Friday.”

Plymouth remain in 16th place, but sit just two points above the Owls after slipping to their fifth defeat in seven league games.

Ian Foster’s side rallied after going behind to Gassama’s 60th-minute strike, but failed to create any clear-cut chances.

Foster said: “Our reaction is one of bitter disappointment. We didn’t feel it was a game we ought to have lost.

“It’s really unfortunate the manner of the goal – Adam (Randell) has made an honest mistake, he should have cleared his lines and unfortunately for Adam he slipped over and they’ve scored on the transition.

“It’s bitterly disappointing for us. Second half I thought the team were perfect in terms of their approach, I thought we bossed the second half and I can’t believe that we’ve come away having lost the game.”