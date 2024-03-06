Nottingham Forest and Steven Reid charged by FA for confronting ref Paul Tierney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nottingham Forest and Steven Reid charged by FA for confronting ref Paul Tierney

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid has been charged by the FA over his protests to referee Paul Tierney after Saturday’s match against Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest and their first-team coach Steven Reid have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over the confrontation with referee Paul Tierney after Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Reid was sent off after he came on to the field to remonstrate with Tierney at the end of the match, which Forest lost 1-0 to a Darwin Nunez goal deep into stoppage time.

Forest’s referee analyst Mark Clattenburg said the club were “aggrieved” by Tierney’s incorrect decision in added time to award a dropped-ball to Liverpool in the Reds’ penalty area, rather than to Forest who were in possession in an attacking area when he stopped play for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate.

It is alleged Reid’s language towards Tierney was abusive and or insulting, which led to his dismissal, and that he acted in an improper manner after being sent off.

Forest are charged with failing to ensure their players and technical staff behaved properly. Reid and the club have until March 13 to respond to the charges.

It is understood no further action will be taken against anyone else from Forest.

The club dismissed reports their owner Evangelos Marinakis had to be restrained after chasing Tierney down the tunnel, but said he did approach the official.

Tierney will not referee a game in the Premier League this weekend, and has instead been selected as the VAR for Arsenal’s home match against Brentford on Saturday.

Paul Tierney will not referee a Premier League game this weekend but has been appointed as VAR for the Arsenal v Brentford match
Sources close to referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) deny he has been dropped.

Clattenburg told BBC Radio 5 Live after the game: “(Forest) should have had the ball back. If the referee stops the game, he has to give the ball back to the team in possession. That was Forest.

“When (the ball was) given to the keeper, with Liverpool scoring afterwards, you can see why (Forest) are aggrieved.

“I haven’t spoken to the referee – I’ll leave that to the club. I went to go into the referee’s dressing room (after the game) but he (Tierney) wouldn’t allow it.”