Nottingham Forest and Steven Reid charged by FA for confronting ref Paul Tierney

Nottingham Forest and their first-team coach Steven Reid have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over the confrontation with referee Paul Tierney after Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Reid was sent off after he came on to the field to remonstrate with Tierney at the end of the match, which Forest lost 1-0 to a Darwin Nunez goal deep into stoppage time.

Forest’s referee analyst Mark Clattenburg said the club were “aggrieved” by Tierney’s incorrect decision in added time to award a dropped-ball to Liverpool in the Reds’ penalty area, rather than to Forest who were in possession in an attacking area when he stopped play for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate.

It is alleged Reid’s language towards Tierney was abusive and or insulting, which led to his dismissal, and that he acted in an improper manner after being sent off.

Forest are charged with failing to ensure their players and technical staff behaved properly. Reid and the club have until March 13 to respond to the charges.

It is understood no further action will be taken against anyone else from Forest.

The club dismissed reports their owner Evangelos Marinakis had to be restrained after chasing Tierney down the tunnel, but said he did approach the official.

Tierney will not referee a game in the Premier League this weekend, and has instead been selected as the VAR for Arsenal’s home match against Brentford on Saturday.

Sources close to referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) deny he has been dropped.

Clattenburg told BBC Radio 5 Live after the game: “(Forest) should have had the ball back. If the referee stops the game, he has to give the ball back to the team in possession. That was Forest.

“When (the ball was) given to the keeper, with Liverpool scoring afterwards, you can see why (Forest) are aggrieved.

“I haven’t spoken to the referee – I’ll leave that to the club. I went to go into the referee’s dressing room (after the game) but he (Tierney) wouldn’t allow it.”