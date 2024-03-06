Francis Ngannou hits out at Tyson Fury at Anthony Joshua fight press conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Francis Ngannou hits out at Tyson Fury at Anthony Joshua fight press conference

By Press Association
Francis Ngannou fights again on Friday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Francis Ngannou fights again on Friday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Francis Ngannou was more interested in trading blows with Tyson Fury than upcoming opponent Anthony Joshua during the final press conference before their Friday night fight.

World heavyweight champion Fury was seated in the front row in Riyadh to listen to what boxing novice Ngannou and compatriot Joshua had to say ahead of the 10-rounder in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh hosted Ngannou’s maiden contest in the ring when he lost narrowly in a split decision to Fury back in October and the former MMA star was happy to stoke the fire some more with the British heavyweight, who will face Oleksandr Usyk in a rearranged undisputed bout on May 18.

“I really think I haven’t shocked the world. I am still in the factory building, training, learning and I think when I am really going to get it, that is when the world will be shocked,” Ngannou told a press conference.

“As I said, I am just getting started. So, I am really looking for the victory on Friday night but I don’t think that will make the heavy statement of my career because the road is still long and I really intend to gain a lot of major victories like this.

“One over Tyson. One more over Tyson because I had the first one over him and I intend to have the second one.”

This prompted Fury to shout out at Ngannou, who stunned the boxing world when he was able to put down the Briton in the third round of their bout last year.

Ngannou responded: “I am going to wipe the ring with your a*** again. You wipe the ring with your a***.

“I already tell you, you’re only chance is in the boxing ring with the boxing rules. When you step out, you better stay five metres away before I stop your s*** because if I lose it, you’re going to have a really bad time my friend.

“Respect the fact that boxing is protecting us. The rules of boxing are protecting us because without that, you are nothing in front of you. I beat you every day. Twice on Sunday.”

Queensberry promoter Frank Warren had to momentarily step in to get the ‘Knockout Chaos’ media event back on track.

The winner of Friday’s fight is expected to be in line to face Fury or Usyk, who will finally fight on May 18 before a rematch takes place later in 2024.

Joshua had no interest in teasing the prospect of an all-British showdown with Fury, which has fallen through in recent years.

“We’re not looking past this fight. This is my main focus. The incentive and all that stuff? Just the win, that’s it. Let’s focus on my game plan and what I’ve got to do,” Joshua insisted.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion is under no illusions of the task at hand despite Ngannou’s limited boxing experience but admitted he does feel the “pressure” to perform.

Joshua added: “His dream was always to be a boxer, so I know what I am up against. I look at all these small details, but I spar, I do my film study, all that type of stuff, I keep it professional.

“On the night is on the night. That’s different. All that textbook stuff goes out the window and you just have to be relentless. Give my best.

“It is our duty. We work for these people out here, you know what I mean? These are the fights they want to see.

“We are here to entertain them, so I feel the pressure but that’s the life. That is what I signed up to do, what I devoted my life to do so bring on every challenge, every competition and I’ll step up to the plate.

“I’m going to share the ring with Francis. One day I’ll share the ring with Tyson. Last fight I shared the ring with (Otto) Wallin. I signed to fight Baby Miller, I sparred (Daniel) Dubois, I signed to fight Bronze Bomber (Deontay Wilder), I’m serious about the game.

“This is just what we do. It is my duty to work for these guys and to give them entertaining nights.”