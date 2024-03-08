Anthony Gordon in ‘really good place’ as Newcastle star chases England call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Gordon in ‘really good place’ as Newcastle star chases England call-up

By Press Association
Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon could be in line for an England call-up (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon could be in line for an England call-up (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told Anthony Gordon his England dream will take care of itself if he maintains his scintillating form at club level.

The 23-year-old, who starred in the under-21s’ European Championship success last summer, scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolves to underline the progression he has made since his £45million switch from Everton in January 2023.

Gordon’s efforts have inevitably seen his name thrown into the conversation surrounding Gareth Southgate’s squad for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium and, beyond that, the Euro 2024 finals.

Asked how close he was to the senior squad, club boss Howe said: “I don’t know how close he is – that’s for Gareth to talk about, not me. But his form this season has been consistent and I think that is what Gareth will be looking for, consistent performances above a certain level.

“He will be looking for goals and assists from his wingers, and he’s delivered that as well. I think he’s in a really good place.

“I would say to him, don’t focus on England, focus on your club form. Keep doing the right things with us and everything else will take care of itself.

“Anthony has done that and I don’t think he’s been distracted at any time. He’s kept looking at the short term and is very motivated to play every minute of every game, which I love about him. His career is in a good place.”

Gordon arrived on Tyneside after a difficult end to his spell at Goodison Park with fans accusing him of forcing his way out of the club he had joined as a schoolboy, and found his initial months in the North East testing.

However, Howe is convinced he has learned from those experiences – and that of becoming a father – as he has matured on and off the pitch.

The head coach said: “For someone so young, he has had so many really good experiences – and that is not always positive experiences. His experience at Everton will definitely have strengthened him.

“That was difficult for him, and it was difficult year last year. He has left Liverpool, and that is a big thing for someone so young. He has just had a baby, and anyone who goes through that experience as a young man knows what effect that can have on your life and psychology.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (left) is facing a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, left, is facing a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury (Owen Humphries/PA)

“He has some really good things in his life which keep him stable, motivated to do well and fingers crossed, he can continue his form.”

Gordon will hope to maintain that form at Chelsea on Monday evening, a game for which Lewis Hall – who Howe revealed is close to meeting the criteria to make his £28m switch to Newcastle permanent – is ineligible under the terms of his loan agreement.

Full-back Kieran Trippier will miss out with a calf injury suffered against Wolves which is likely to sideline him for two games and rule him out of England duty.