The stats behind Liverpool reaching 1,000 goals under Jurgen Klopp

Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool’s 1,000th goal of the Jurgen Klopp era as they beat Sparta Prague 5-1 in the Europa League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Reds’ scoring record under their long-serving manager.

Overall record

Darwin Nunez, right, celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s 1,000th goal under Jurgen Klopp (David Josek/AP)

Liverpool have scored 1,003 goals in 476 games since Klopp’s appointment in October 2015, 691 of those in 323 Premier League matches peaking with 85 in their 2019-20 title-winning season.

Liverpool have scored a further 150 in 67 Champions League games, winning the competition in 2019, and 39 in 20 now in the Europa League.

They have 50 goals in 28 FA Cup games and 62 in 32 in the League Cup, winning the former in 2022 and the latter on two occasions including this season.

Six outings in the Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup account for the remaining 10 goals.

Top scorers

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer under Jurgen Klopp (PA graphic)

Not surprisingly, Mohamed Salah leads a goalscoring podium comprised of Klopp’s most famous Anfield strikeforce.

The Egypt forward, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, is the only player to score 100 league goals or 200 overall for Klopp.

With 205 in all competitions, he comfortably leads Sadio Mane (120) and Roberto Firmino (111) in the Klopp-era scoring charts. The departed pair scored 90 and 82 respectively in the league.

No other player is in three figures, with Diogo Jota next on 55 in all competitions ahead of long-time impact substitute Divock Origi (41).

Fellow attackers Philippe Coutinho, Nunez – whose double against Sparta took him to 31 – and Daniel Sturridge, midfielder James Milner and current captain Virgil van Dijk complete the top 10. Luis Diaz is one goal outside on 22 after also scoring on Thursday.

Trivia

Emre Can, left, scored Liverpool’s first goal under Klopp while Jayden Danns got off the mark with the 996th and 997th (Peter Byrne/PA)

A total of 61 Liverpool players have scored goals for Klopp, from Emre Can bagging the first goal of his reign in a 2015 Europa League clash with Rubin Kazan to the recent emergence of youngsters Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns.

There have also been 31 own goals from opposing players, most memorably two in the same game by Leicester’s Wout Faes.

Their highest-scoring season was 2021-22, with 147 goals as they played in every possible fixture on their way to winning both domestic cups and finishing as Premier League and Champions League runners-up. They have topped 100 in six of Klopp’s nine seasons, having already done so this term with 110.

We've now scored 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ goals under the boss ❤️⚽ pic.twitter.com/voC2vjpNjj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2024

Filing players by their most typical positions under Klopp – for example, converted winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the uber-versatile Milner are listed in midfield while Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a defender – sees forwards accounting for 703 of the goals. That grouping includes wide players and ‘number 10s’ such as Salah and Coutinho.

Another 177 goals have come from midfield, 85 from defenders and one memorable header by a goalkeeper, Alisson Becker’s injury-time winner against West Brom in 2021.