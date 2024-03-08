Leeds keep promotion charge on track with routine win at Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds keep promotion charge on track with routine win at Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Patrick Bamford was on target as Leeds kept their promotion charge on track (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds climbed back into the automatic promotion places after winning 2-0 at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Patrick Bamford struck in first-half stoppage time and Willy Gnonto added a second after the break as Leeds extended their unbeaten league run in 2024 to 12 matches.

Daniel Farke’s side are two points behind Sky Bet Championship leaders Leicester after leap-frogging Ipswich, with their promotion rivals, including Southampton, due to play on Saturday.

Wednesday missed the chance to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since August, having won five of their previous six league matches, and their four-game winning run was halted.

The Owls were eight points adrift of safety after losing 4-0 at Huddersfield at the start of February, while the gap had been 12 points in November.

Owls fans will have observed a looming fixture against another local rival in Leeds with a sense of foreboding, but after Tuesday’s home win against Plymouth, this derby clash could not come soon enough.

Leeds looked to subdue a partisan home crowd by hogging the early possession, but Wednesday were first to carve out the first scoring chance.

Anthony Musaba pounced on a loose ball in the area following a corner and the Leeds goalkeeper brilliantly saved with his legs.

Leeds’ best effort before the goal fell to Georginio Rutter, whose lob having beaten the offside trap was saved by on-rushing Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle.

Rutter then headed Crysencio Summerville’s corner narrowly over as Leeds pressed for the opening goal and their patient probing paid off in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the first half.

Junior Firpo whipped in a superb low ball across the face of goal from the left and Bamford finished at the far post for his seventh league goal of the season.

Leeds went straight on the offensive at the start of the second period as Rutter’s low shot forced Beadle into a low save and they doubled their lead in the 58th minute.

Rutter threaded a pass through for Gnonto after Bamford’s deft flick and the assistant referee’s flag stayed down as the Italy forward ran on to shoot beyond Beadle from just inside the box.

Leeds sliced through the home side’s defence again soon after, with Summerville thwarted by Beadle’s superb save, but the visitors were then indebted to skipper Ethan Ampadu.

The Wales defender cleared Owls substitute Michael Smith’s effort off the goal-line and blocked Djeidi Gassama’s shot as the Owls threatened for the first time in the second half.

Wednesday defender Marvin Johnson’s 20-yard effort flew narrowly over and at the other end Leeds substitute Connor Roberts’ low shot was inches wide as the visitors secured their first win at Hillsborough since 2016.