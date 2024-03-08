I’m very happy at Brentford – Thomas Frank dismisses ‘disrespectful’ Man U links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m very happy at Brentford – Thomas Frank dismisses ‘disrespectful’ Man U links

By Press Association
Thomas Frank said it is disrespectful to speak about him as a possible successor to Erik ten Hag (John Walton/PA)
Brentford manager Thomas Frank dismissed as “disrespectful” speculation linking him with taking over at Manchester United, and hinted at sticking around at the Gtech Stadium long enough to win silverware.

Uncertainty has arisen over the future of United boss Erik ten Hag since new minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge of football operations at Old Trafford.

But Frank has distanced himself from any suggestion he could be in the frame to step in and steer the Ineos rebuild.

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank has distanced himself from the Manchester United job (Martin Rickett/PA)

“A lot of rumours and links,” he said. “I’ve said it before in other situations, I think it’s disrespectful to Erik ten Hag. He is doing everything he can to do well for Manchester United.”

Brentford have enjoyed unprecedented success since the Dane was appointed head coach following the departure of Dean Smith in 2018, guiding them into the Premier league for the first time and securing two comfortable mid-table finishes.

It is the second time this season his name has been linked with a major top-flight club with Liverpool also reported to be considering him when Jurgen Klopp steps down in the summer.

But the 50-year-old said he is as likely to stay in west London and pursue the club’s first major trophy as to seek a challenge elsewhere.

“When I took the head coach job, I don’t think I expected to be here five years later,” said Frank. “Not because I didn’t want to. It’s just impossible to predict where you are. Where I am right now, I’m very happy. It’s a fantastic club.

“It’s very difficult to predict. I’ve got ambitions. I’d like to see what life will potentially give me, what opportunities. But that opportunity could also be staying at Brentford for a long time, win a trophy here.

“It’s natural, a lot of people talking about what is the next aim. For me, instead of dreaming, it’s about getting your head down, work hard, then let’s see.”

Brentford face title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with last season’s top scorer Ivan Toney coming up against a side with whom he has been heavily linked.

Frank has previously hinted the 27-year-old, who scored 20 league goals last season but has less than 18 months left on his Brentford contract, could be sold in the summer, whilst Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has stated he is in the market for a striker.

“Ivan is a Brentford player,” said Frank. “If he is here next season, I’ll be very happy. I think he is a fantastic striker. I understand all the talk about him and all the rumours, because how many strikers have proved they can scored more than 20 goals in the Premier League?

“He is in the peak of his career. We’ve seen so many players that are only getting better, and especially strikers. I think the next four or five years he will be on an absolute top level.

“If any club in the world are missing a top-level striker, I would understand why they were interested in him.”