British number two Jodie Burrage to miss next ‘few months’ after wrist surgery

Jodie Burrage will miss the next “few months” of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.

The British number two revealed the news on Instagram, posting a picture from her hospital bed with her left arm in a sling.

Burrage suffered the injury prior to a first-round qualifying loss in San Diego a fortnight ago and took the difficult decision to go under the knife.

“Little update: I don’t know where to start,” wrote Burrage. “My first practice in San Diego, I hit one backhand and felt something pop in my left wrist. After advice from multiple doctors and surgeons, surgery was the best option.

“Making the decision to get my 4th surgery was brutal…accepting it will take time.

“But smiling here because everything went well yesterday (and I was high on drugs), and the recovery process can start.

The 24-year-old is currently ranked 86th, only one place below her career high (Steven Paston/PA)

“It won’t be easy but I’ve got people around me who I know will help get me through it. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me and hopefully see you in a few months.”

It is rough timing for Burrage, who had been held back by repeated ankle problems before breaking into the top 100 for the first time last year.

The 24-year-old is currently ranked 86th, only one place below her career high, but will now tumble down the standings and is likely to miss the grass-court season, where last year she reached the final of the WTA Tour event in Nottingham.