Dundee United maintain momentum with convincing defeat of Arbroath

Cinch Championship leaders Dundee United picked up another valuable win as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Arbroath.

Kai Fotheringham got Jim Goodwin’s side off to a great start eight minutes in, forcing in a corner from close range.

Tony Watt made it two with 14 minutes on the clock, arrowing in from a corner.

Watt made it 12 goals for the season on the hour as Alex Grieve made picked up on a defensive slip and raced clear before laying one on a plate for Watt.

A fourth arrived four minutes later, Grieve netting his first goal for the club as he slid a finish under replacement keeper Max Boruc.

Rock-bottom Arbroath’s misery was compounded when Kyle Robinson received two yellows in quick succession late on.