National League leaders Chesterfield thrash Fylde

Armando Dobra’s 10th goal of the season set National League leaders Chesterfield on their way to a 4-1 victory over Fylde as they went 20 points clear at the top of the table.

The leaders started strongly with Ollie Banks firing just wide and Liam Mandeville heading on to the roof of the net, and they went ahead with 29 minutes gone when Mandeville played Dobra in on goal and his fired past keeper Theo Richardson.

However, it was not until after the break that the floodgates opened when Mike Jones and Will Grigg struck within three minutes of each other to make it 3-0.

Danny Ormerod was presented with a chance to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot, but saw his 67th-minute attempt saved by Harry Tyrer, although the striker beat the keeper with a deft chip seconds later to give his side hope.

However, Ash Palmer’s 70th-minute strike restored the Spireites’ three-goal advantage as they eased over the finishing line to claim just a second win in six attempts.