Sam Mather scores equaliser as Rochdale deny Oxford City By Press Association March 9 2024, 5:23pm March 9 2024, 5:23pm Sam Mather scores equaliser as Rochdale deny Oxford City Manchester United loanee Sam Mather rescued a point for Rochdale (Martin Rickett/PA) Sam Mather's equaliser for Rochdale earned a 2-2 draw and denied rock-bottom Oxford City a rare win. Dale had taken the lead in the 11th minute when Kairo Mitchell sprung the offside trap and slotted home. But two goals in seven first-half minutes put City on course for a first win in eight games. Harvey Greenslade levelled when he flicked home from a set-piece in the 28th minute and then Josh Parker converted from Harry Birtwhistle's cross. But Dale earned a point when Manchester United loanee Mather finished from 10 yards in the 77th minute.