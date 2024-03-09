Crawley overturn half-time deficit to beat Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crawley overturn half-time deficit to beat Harrogate

By Press Association
Crawley hit back to beat Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Crawley hit back to beat Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Klaidi Lolos scored a second-half winners Crawley came from behind to beat off-form Harrogate 2-1 and give their play-off hopes a boost.

The Sulphurites, whose own top-seven ambitions are now fading, went ahead through George Thomson’s 13th goal of the season.

But Harry Forster levelled after the break and Lolos’ winner saw Simon Weaver’s Harrogate lose a home match after opening the scoring for the first time since April 2022.

Thomson opened the scoring in the 26th minute when he took a Jack Muldoon lay-off in his stride before emphatically finding Corey Addai’s bottom-right corner with his unfavoured left foot from the edge of the box.

Addai then made smart saves to deny Matty Daly and Dean Cornelius in quick succession before a flying James Belshaw ensured Harrogate remained ahead on the stroke of half time when he got his fingertips to a rasping Forster strike.

The equaliser did arrive just before the hour mark, however, in scruffy fashion when Danilo Orsi and Lolos helped the ball across the six-yard box for Forster to stab in at the far post.

Greek striker Lolos then turned the game on its head in the 66th minute, taking one touch to deftly lift the ball on to his left foot before unleashing a 15-yard thunderbolt that whistled past Belshaw.

Substitute Adam Campbell also curled a 20-yard effort against the bar for the visitors as Harrogate suffered a sixth game without a win.