Aldershot boost play-off hopes with impressive win over Oldham

By Press Association
Aldershot went fifth in the National League table after a 2-0 home win over Oldham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Goals from James Daly and Tyler Frost handed National League play-off hopeful Aldershot a 2-0 victory over Oldham as they climbed into fifth place.

The Shots started strongly with Daly going just wide and Stuart O’Keefe and Haji Mnoga threatening amid a goalmouth scramble.

They finally forced their way in front eight minutes before the break when Daly timed his run to perfection to meet Ryan Glover’s cross and headed past keeper Mathew Hudson.

The home side looked certain to extend their lead four minutes after the restart when Lorent Tolaj beat the offside trap to run on to Glover’s through-ball, but having rounded Hudson, he saw Harrison McGahey clear his tame attempt off the line despite stumbling and then prevent Josh Stokes from converting the rebound.

Tolaj had a second chance to get his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time after being felled by Hudson, but his smashed his attempt against the post, and it was left to Frost to wrap up the win with a second in stoppage time.